Rajinikanth to quit films?

Superstar Rajinikanth fans are already disappointed to learn that the legendary actor has decided to opt out of politics because of his health issues.

Now, a shocking rumour about Rajinikanth is doing rounds on the internet. If the buzz is to be believed, then Rajnikant is now in plans to quit films as well. This news turned out to be a hot topic In the entire film industry. We already knew that Rajnikanth has a couple of projects lined up apart from his upcoming movie 'Annatthe'. So Rajnikanth is going to wrap up the shooting of these films and bid goodbyes to his acting career.

However, the official announcement hasn't got released yet and Rajnikant is not showing interest in listening to the new scripts which is also hinting that he is not going to act after to 2021.