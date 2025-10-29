Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan reunion rumoured to be superstar’s farewell film!

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently celebrated five glorious decades in cinema, continues to enthrall audiences with his trademark energy and mass appeal. Despite age and health challenges, the veteran star shows no signs of slowing down — currently filming Jailer 2 and preparing for another project with director Sundar C.

However, fresh buzz from the Tamil film circles has left fans both thrilled and emotional. Reports suggest that Rajinikanth’s long-awaited reunion with Kamal Haasan may serve as his farewell film. This highly anticipated collaboration — a dream project for South Indian cinema — is expected to be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, who previously helmed Jailer.

According to industry sources, Nelson is likely to begin the scripting and pre-production process soon, with the film expected to go on floors in 2027. Before that, Rajinikanth plans to wrap up Jailer 2 and his next venture with Sundar C by the end of next year.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Rajinikanth’s retirement, the speculation has sent waves of nostalgia and excitement across his massive fanbase. For millions, the thought of seeing Rajini and Kamal share the screen one last time feels like cinematic history in the making.