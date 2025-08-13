Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes ₹110 Crore Advance Bookings Before Release

Superstar Rajinikanth’s new movie Coolie is breaking records before release. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director. Sacnilk says the movie has made over ₹100 crore in advance bookings for the first weekend.

In India, ticket sales have crossed ₹50 crore. Around ₹38 crore is just for the first day. Overseas, sales have reached ₹60 crore for the weekend. Day one alone is about ₹45 crore. This is because of Rajinikanth’s huge fan base and big promotions. Fans in Hyderabad are excited to watch it on the first day.

There is still one day left for release. Advance sales are already ₹110+ crore for the weekend. First-day sales are over ₹80 crore. Sun Pictures is producing the movie. It will be released worldwide on August 14, before Independence Day.

Experts say Rajinikanth’s stardom, Lokesh’s action style, and the holiday weekend can break records. These figures put Coolie among the biggest Indian movie openings ever. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.