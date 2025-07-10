Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie' Song Promo: Pooja Hegde Sizzles, ‘Monika... Love You Monika’

Pooja Hegde, Coolie movie, Monika song promo, Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sun Pictures, Monika Love You Monika, Tamil cinema, Coolie release date, Pooja Hegde 2025 films, Jananayagan, Kanchana 4, Hai Jawani Tho Ishq Hona Hai, South Indian movies, Bollywood newsPooja Hegde is on a roll in 2025, having already made waves with her roles in the Hindi film Deva and the Tamil film Retro. And now, she's set to make a special appearance in Coolie, which Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Superstar Rajinikanth are helming.

The makers, who announced her cameo back in February, have now released a promo for the song titled "Monika… Love You Monika" — a high-energy mass beat number shot in a port backdrop. The promo dropped on Wednesday, with the full song set to release on Friday evening.

In the video, Pooja can be seen in striking red costumes and sets the screen ablaze with her performance. She took to X to share the teaser on social media, and captioned it: "Monika Fever Begins!"

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie features a stellar cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a packed slate ahead, with major roles in: