Rajinikanth's Mustached Look In Thalaivar168 Song Leaked?

Thaiaiva Rajinikanth is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie Darbar. The movie, which has created much hype is in its post production stage and gearing up for release around Pongal, which is the biggest Tamil festival which is celebrated in the first month of the year.

Rajinikanth has now moved on to his next project which is being directed by Siruthai Siva. The film is tentatively referred to as Thalaivar168 and will bring together yesteryear actors Khushbu and Meena besides superstar Rajinikanth. Thalaivar168 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sathish and Soori among others. D Inman is scoring the music for Thalaivar168 which is set to hit theatres in December next year. Fans are hoping that the director releases the movie on the Kollywood superstar's birthday which falls on December 12. The makers canned a dance number at the famed Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. A scene from the song in which Rajinikanth sports a moustache is reported to have been leaked on social media and gone viral. There was a lot of talk about the look being from Rajijikanth's Thalaivar168 movie. Fans were thrilled to see the look. However, it has emerged that it is a doctored photo which happens to be from Rajijikanth's previous move Petta. Let's wait for an official confirmation from the makers about Rajinikanth's look in Thalaivar168.

By the way, are you excited about Darbar? Rajinikanth will be seen donning the Khakhee after a long time. And the cop drama promises to be a trademark Thalaivar movie. We will soon be back with updates, stay tuned.



