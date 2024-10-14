Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ Hits Rs 100 Crore Milestone During Dussehra Weekend

Superstar Rajinikanth's film ‘Vettaiyan’ has been a massive success at the domestic box office. The film collected over Rs 100 crore nett within just four days of its release. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie's strong performance continues to impress audiences. Released on October 10, ‘Vettaiyan’ has been consistently earning in double digits, making it one of the most successful films of 2024.

The movie benefited from a solo release during the Dussehra holidays, which drew large crowds to the theatres. As one of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘Vettaiyan’ had a lot of attention right from the start. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the action drama also featured a gripping storyline focused on extrajudicial killings and educational scams, which intrigued the audience.

The film saw an eventful Sunday (October 13), recording an impressive Rs 22.25 crore nett collection. While it was slightly lower than the first three days, it still contributed to the overall box office success. Here's the day-wise breakdown of Vettaiyan's earnings in India:

• Day 1: Rs 31.7 crore

• Day 2: Rs 24 crore

• Day 3: Rs 26.75 crore

• Day 4: Rs 22.25 crore

• Total: Rs 104.8 crore

The Tamil version of the film saw an occupancy rate of 57.25% on Sunday, according to tracking website Sacnilk.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, ‘Vettaiyan’ boasts stellar performances. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film stands as the second-biggest Tamil opening of 2024.

As the film heads into the weekdays, it will be interesting to see how it sustains its momentum at the box office.