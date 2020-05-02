Rajini's bi-lingual hit taken off from Amazon Prime

There are controversies erupting all around whether films can be directly released on OTT platforms or should they be through the traditional theatre/multiplex routes. While this has kept everyone involved interested, news in a Tamil daily website about 'Padaiyappa' ( Narasimha in Telugu) being featured on Amazon Prime as one of their key attractions and its removal from the collection has created its own ripples.

According to the news report, the film was produced by Arunachala Cine Creations owned by Superstar Rajinikanth in 1999. It was directed by K S Ravikumar and turned out to a mammoth blockbuster in both Tamil and Telugu, consolidating the hold of Rajinikanth on both the filmi audiences.

The production banner was intrigued that the film was listed on this OTT platform as it was found that its digital rights had been unauthorisedly sold by a third party which was not authorized to do so. Notably, it was seen that the OTT channel had promptly removed the film from its listings as soon as the issue cropped up and got sorted on its own. Whether there would be a re-negotiation for the film on the same platform is yet to be known as it is the call of the Superstar himself, say people in the know.