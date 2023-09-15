Rakesh Venugopal returns to kannada movies with Case No.21

Bengaluru: There is no dearth of Bengaluru-born actors making it big in Tamil cinema. From Rajinikanth to Murali and Arjun Sarja, we find a host of them. Rakesh Venugopal, the Bengaluru born model and actor is on this path. Rakesh Venugopal is set to stage a return after a hiatus to the silver screen, albeit in the realm of Kannada cinema. His upcoming venture, "Case No.21," a high-octane thriller crafted by Ravindra Venshi, promises to be a noteworthy cinematic spectacle. Within the movie's framework, Rakesh gracefully assumes the character of Arjun, an urbane police officer, and filming for this riveting project has recently wrapped up.

With the backing of Rajarathna Studios, this cinematic undertaking signifies a pivotal juncture in Rakesh's professional odyssey. He candidly shared his exhilaration, remarking, "I took a brief hiatus from the industry, and this opportunity for a grand return couldn't have been more perfectly timed. The intricacies and originality of the script instantly captured my interest, making it an offer I couldn't resist. I couldn't have envisioned a more splendid comeback."

Rakesh has previously showcased his adaptability and magnetic presence in the domain of television and films. Hailing from the heart of Bangalore, he swiftly etched his presence into the tapestry of Tamil entertainment. A string of triumphant cinematic ventures, Tamil television serials, and short films firmly established Rakesh as a beloved figure among ardent fans.

Reflecting on his voyage into the realms of serials and cinema, he recounted, "Much like countless aspiring artists today, I embarked on my journey through short films. My background in modeling furnished me with a robust foundation and invaluable on-camera experience. While some may perceive modeling as a stepping stone to the film industry, the path is often more intricate than it appears. I encountered my fair share of trials, but my unyielding resolve and unwavering commitment kept me on track."

Rakesh fondly recollected some of his standout achievements, including works such as "Undo," "PK Vs MB," and the romantic comedy "Sappa Kadhal." He reminisced, "These projects allowed me to spotlight my versatility and, importantly, garnered the attention of industry insiders. Leading roles in Tamil serials played a pivotal role in shaping my identity, ultimately propelling me into the world of films."

Continuing his ascent within the industry, Rakesh continued to climb the ladder of success, eventually landing roles in feature films. His most recent Tamil release, "Natakam," met with resounding acclaim and was subsequently picked up by Amazon Prime, cementing his standing in the Tamil film landscape.

Now, with "Case No.21," Rakesh stands poised to carve a niche for himself in the realm of Kannada cinema. He expressed a profound connection to Bengaluru, his hometown, asserting, "I was born and raised in this vibrant city. It may have taken a bit of time to break into the Kannada film industry, but this is home, and my sense of pride knows no bounds."