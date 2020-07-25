Rakshit Shetty Next Movie On OTT

Sandalwood actor and director Rakshit Shetty who debuted on the big screen with his directorial venture "Ulidavaru Kandanthe" and many experimental movies later, has now come up with the new idea of producing movies that suit OTT platforms.



"I had written a superb script for a short movie after deciding to take a break from writing Punyakoti. I had taken up this short-movie script and reworked on it to make it palatable and compatible to the digital format. The script has shaped up very well. But I cannot say to which genre it belongs to, but it will certainly give the feel of my earlier movie Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The movie which will have Mangalore Nativity will contain four major characters," said Rakshit Shetty. Owing to the prevailing uncertainty due to Coronavirus menace, we have come up with this story in such a way that this film shoot can be completed within the studio with about ten to eleven sets with all the crew confined in the studios for a month.

Besides, all the groceries will be brought from outside. Not only will this ensure safety of crew members but also will ensure employment of workers who depend on this for their livelihood.

Rakshit Shetty was last spotted shooting for his upcoming movie Charlie 777 in the scenic locales of Rajasthan. The makers wrapped up the shoot after the government imposed a lockdown across the country because of the fear of the coronavirus.