Rakul Preet team denies receiving summons from NCB Officials

On Wednesday, the news came out that Narcotics Control Bureau summoned Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and others, in connection to a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rakul Preet was supposed to appear before NCB officials today but the reports claim that she did not receive any summons.

An official from NCB has allegedly revealed the media that they tried to contact Rakul Preet on all platforms. When she was not available to get in touch with, they sent the summons via email. However, Rakul's team denies receiving any summons. Because of the same, Rakul Preet will not make her attendance in front of NCB officials.

The NCB officials will try to contact Rakul Preet Singh again and if she denies, the officials might come up with a non-bailable warrant.

Deepika Padukone already received summons and she will appear before NCB officials on September 25th. Sara Ali Khan will appear on 26th.

We have to see if Rakul Preet Singh makes an official statement in this regard.