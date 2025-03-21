Rakulslays vacation fashion with bold and breezy looks

Rakul Preet Singh is setting serious vacation fashion goals, ditching the usual travel basics for high-glam style. The actress kicked off her summer getaway in a bold blue bralette paired with a matching skirt and a breezy shrug. Completing the look with stylish sunnies and her signature radiant smile, she exuded effortless charm.

Switching up her fashion game, Rakul later stunned in a dreamy pink floral cutout dress, celebrating International Happiness Day with grace and joy. The actress shared glimpses of her vibrant vacation wardrobe, proving once again why she remains a fashion icon.

While her recent film Mere Husband Ki Biwi didn’t make waves at the box office, Rakul’s style statements continue to captivate fans. Whether it’s beachy elegance or breezy florals, she knows how to turn heads with every outfit!



















