Ram Charan Clarifies No Film with Dil Raju's SVC, Focuses on RC 16 and RC 17

Ram Charan’s team has clarified that the actor is not working on another film with producer Dil Raju or his production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), at this time.

There were rumors suggesting that Charan might star in another project with them as compensation for the movie Game Changer. However, Charan’s team denied this and confirmed that the actor is currently focused on his upcoming projects, RC 16 and RC 17, and will not take on any other projects until these two films are completed.

RC 16 is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu, with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor starring alongside Charan.

Reports also suggest that Salman Khan will make an important cameo in the movie. The next schedule for RC 16 is set to begin in Hyderabad on January 29.

In addition, Charan has confirmed a project with director Sukumar, which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Charan was recently seen in Game Changer, where he played a bureaucrat. The film did well in its opening week, crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office, but its performance slowed in the following days, nearing the Rs 130 crore mark by Republic Day.