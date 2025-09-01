Ram Charan meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah amidst Mysuru shoot for ‘Peddi’

Global Star Ram Charan, who is currently busy with the filming of his highly anticipated Pan-India project Peddi, took a brief break from shoot schedules to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru. The actor was warmly welcomed by the CM, who felicitated him with a traditional shawl, marking the meeting as a memorable and heartfelt occasion.

During the interaction, Ram Charan shared insights about Peddi and also engaged in conversations with the Chief Minister on various cinema-related topics. The actor, known for his humility and charm, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception.

Meanwhile, the team of Peddi is in the middle of shooting a massive introduction song sequence in Mysuru. With music composed by the legendary AR Rahman and choreography handled by ace choreographer Jani Master, the number is being mounted on a spectacular scale. The grandeur is evident, with over 1,000 dancers participating in the shoot, promising audiences a true feast of visuals and energy on the big screen.

Directed by BuchiBabu Sana, Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with presentation by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film is scheduled for a grand Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.