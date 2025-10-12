Ram Charan meets PM Modi, showcases vision behind APL

Global star Ram Charan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to mark the successful completion of the first season of the Archery Premier League (APL). He was accompanied by Anil Kamineni, Chairman of APL, and Virender Sachdeva, President of the Archery Association of India.

During the meeting, the delegation presented the Prime Minister with a symbolic bow, representing the revival of one of India’s oldest traditional sports. The gesture highlighted APL’s mission to bring archery back into national focus and strengthen India’s presence in the sport globally.

Founded under the leadership of Anil Kamineni, the Archery Premier League aims to promote archery across India by offering a structured platform, professional coaching, and international exposure to talented athletes. The league has also committed to creating long-term opportunities for young archers from grassroots levels, enabling them to compete in global tournaments.

Speaking after the meeting, Ram Charan expressed pride in being part of a movement that celebrates Indian heritage.“It was a true honour to meet our Prime Minister and share APL’s vision. Archery is a deep part of India’s culture, and through this league, we hope to take it to international heights. India has immense talent, and APL will give them the platform they deserve,” he said.

Ram Charan was joined by his wife UpasanaKamineniKonidela, who presented Prime Minister Modi with a Balaji idol and a traditional puja kit on behalf of Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela. The gesture added a cultural touch to the meaningful meeting.