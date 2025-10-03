Ram Charan Stuns Crowd With Archery Display at Dussehra; Wife Upasana Shares The Glimpse

At a grand Dussehra celebration on October 2, 2025, actor Ram Charan captivated fans with an impressive display of archery, shooting arrows at a Ravana effigy in a symbolic act of good triumphing over evil.

The event, which drew a large crowd despite rainy weather, was made even more special as his wife, Upasana Konidela, shared a video of the moment on social media, quickly going viral.

Ram Charan's confident handling of the bow and his message of unity and cultural pride resonated deeply with the audience. The occasion also marked the launch of the Archery Premier League, an initiative aimed at promoting the sport across India, for which Ram Charan is named as their official Brand Ambassador.

Charan’s involvement lent star power and purpose to the initiative, highlighting his growing interest in social and cultural causes beyond cinema. Interestingly, the event also coincided with celebrations marking his 18-year journey in the film industry.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Game Changer and is currently working on his next film Peddi, set for release in March 2026.