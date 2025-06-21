Live
Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate Klin Kaara’s b’day with heart-warming gesture at Hyderabad zoo
Global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela marked a special moment on their daughter Klin Kaara’s second birthday, creating a lasting memory...
Global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela marked a special moment on their daughter Klin Kaara’s second birthday, creating a lasting memory not only for their family but also for animal lovers everywhere.
Last year, during a visit to the Hyderabad Zoo, the couple along with their then-infant daughter encountered a rare white Bengal tiger cub. Touched by the encounter, zoo officials named the tiger cub “Klin Kaara” as a tribute to the family's love for animals. The gesture became a symbol of the Konidela family’s empathy and deep connection with nature.
On her birthday this year, Klin Kaara had a heartwarming reunion — seeing the white tiger that shares her name for the very first time. Onlookers were moved by the toddler’s awe and joy as she gazed at the majestic animal, creating a beautiful moment of bonding between child and nature.
Further extending their compassion, Ram Charan and Upasana officially adopted the white tiger today. Their support underscores a strong commitment to wildlife conservation and the well-being of animals at the Hyderabad Zoo.
The birthday celebration, while intimate, sent a powerful message — that living in harmony with nature and protecting other species is a shared human responsibility. It was a reminder that birthdays can go beyond cakes and candles, becoming opportunities to inspire kindness, awareness, and action for the world around us.