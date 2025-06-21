  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate Klin Kaara’s b’day with heart-warming gesture at Hyderabad zoo

Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate Klin Kaara’s b’day with heart-warming gesture at Hyderabad zoo
x
Highlights

Global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela marked a special moment on their daughter Klin Kaara’s second birthday, creating a lasting memory...

Global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela marked a special moment on their daughter Klin Kaara’s second birthday, creating a lasting memory not only for their family but also for animal lovers everywhere.

Last year, during a visit to the Hyderabad Zoo, the couple along with their then-infant daughter encountered a rare white Bengal tiger cub. Touched by the encounter, zoo officials named the tiger cub “Klin Kaara” as a tribute to the family's love for animals. The gesture became a symbol of the Konidela family’s empathy and deep connection with nature.

On her birthday this year, Klin Kaara had a heartwarming reunion — seeing the white tiger that shares her name for the very first time. Onlookers were moved by the toddler’s awe and joy as she gazed at the majestic animal, creating a beautiful moment of bonding between child and nature.

Further extending their compassion, Ram Charan and Upasana officially adopted the white tiger today. Their support underscores a strong commitment to wildlife conservation and the well-being of animals at the Hyderabad Zoo.

The birthday celebration, while intimate, sent a powerful message — that living in harmony with nature and protecting other species is a shared human responsibility. It was a reminder that birthdays can go beyond cakes and candles, becoming opportunities to inspire kindness, awareness, and action for the world around us.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick