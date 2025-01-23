Ram Gopal Varma Ordered to Pay Rs 3.72 Lakh, Faces Arrest

Director Ram Gopal Varma has been shocked by a ruling from Mumbai's Andheri Court in a cheque bounce case from 2018.

The case has been going on for seven years, and while the verdict was due on January 23, Varma did not appear in court. As a result, the court issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest. Varma was found guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The court has ordered Varma to pay Rs 3.72 lakh in compensation within three months. If he doesn’t, he will face an additional three months in prison.

In 2018, Mahesh Chandra Mishra, representing a company called Shree, filed the case against Varma’s company. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Varma had to sell his office. In June 2022, he was released on bail after paying a cash security of Rs 5,000.

However, after missing court on January 22, 2024, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant. Varma must now pay the Rs 3.72 lakh or serve prison time.