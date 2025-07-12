Ram Pothineni’s ‘Andhra King Taluka’ enters final shooting schedule

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni's upcoming entertainer Andhra King Taluka is moving ahead with brisk progress. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film is touted to be a unique commercial entertainer.

The makers have kickstarted a fresh month-long schedule in Hyderabad, with romantic sequences between Ram and leading lady Bhagyashree Borse currently being filmed on a specially erected night set. This 10-day night schedule will be followed by 20 days of daytime shooting, where the team will shoot crucial portions including the film’s climax. With this final leg of shooting, the entire film will be wrapped up.

Andhra King Taluka also stars Kannada superstar Upendra in a significant role, adding to the film’s star power. The earlier-released title glimpse garnered a thunderous response from fans and has amped up expectations.

Cinematography is being handled by Siddhartha Nuni, while the music is scored by the talented duo Vivek–Merwin. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Avinash Kolla are contributing their expertise to enhance the film’s visual and narrative appeal.

Post wrap-up, the team plans to intensify promotional activities to ensure a grand release.