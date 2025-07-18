Ram Pothineni’s wins hearts in debut as lyricist

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s much-awaited film Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by the acclaimed Mythri Movie Makers, is moving forward with high anticipation. With music composed by the vibrant duo Vivek & Mervin, the film recently launched its musical journey with the lyrical video of its first single, Nuvvunte Chaley.

This romantic melody is more than just a song—it’s an experience. Described as the “heartbeat of love,” Nuvvunte Chaley blends modern orchestration with emotional acoustics, creating a tune that stays with you long after it ends. Adding a personal touch, Ram Pothineni has penned the lyrics himself, marking his debut as a lyricist. His heartfelt words trace the hero’s inner journey to understand love—not as a definition, but as a lived emotion.

The unique concept of the hero conversing with love itself at the song’s beginning lends a refreshing narrative angle. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander’s soulful vocals further elevate the track, with layered choruses adding depth and warmth.

Visually, the song is a treat—filmed in picturesque natural settings that look like works of art. Ram’s calm screen presence beautifully contrasts Bhagyashri’s glowing elegance, making their on-screen chemistry authentic and endearing.

Touted as the romantic anthem of the year, Nuvvunte Chaley is quickly gaining popularity across platforms.

The film also stars Kannada superstar Upendra in a key role, alongside notable actors like Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh.

With Siddhartha Nuni handling cinematography, Sreekar Prasad on editing, and Avinash Kolla as production designer, Andhra King Taluka is shaping up to be a visually rich and emotionally engaging entertainer.