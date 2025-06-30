Ram Pothineni’s‘Andhra King Taluka’rolls into new schedule

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s much-awaited entertainer Andhra King Taluka is progressing at a brisk pace under the direction of Mahesh Babu P. The film is being mounted on a grand scale by renowned producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The latest shooting schedule kicked off today in Rajahmundry, where the team is filming key scenes featuring Ram Pothineni and Kannada superstar Upendra. Ram will be seen in the role of a die-hard fan, while Upendra plays a magnetic superstar, adding depth and drama to the narrative. The film’s title glimpse, released recently, has already created major buzz and set high expectations among fans and cinephiles alike.

Rising star BhagyashreeBorse plays the female lead opposite Ram, adding charm and freshness to the cast. The film boasts a stellar technical crew, with Siddhartha Nuni handling cinematography and the music duo Vivek–Merwin composing a dynamic soundtrack. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad brings his expertise to the cutting room, while celebrated production designer AvinashKolla is crafting the film’s rich visual tone.

With an engaging storyline, strong performances, and superior production values, Andhra King Taluka is shaping up to be a compelling and refreshing entertainer for audiences across the board.