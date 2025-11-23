Ram promotes ‘Andhra King Taluka’ grandly

‘Andhra King Taluka’ is a proud film in my career. Let's meet everyone in theatres on November 27th: Energetic Star Ram Pothineni at a music concert.

Everyone will come out with their collars flying after watching ‘Andhra King Taluka’: Real Star Upendra.

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is set to entertain with the much-awaited, unique entertainer ‘Andhra King Taluka’. Produced by the pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is directed by Mahesh Babu P. Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead, while Kannada superstar Upendra appears as an on-screen superstar. The music composed by Vivek & Mervin has already impressed audiences, with the songs becoming chartbusters. The trailer has significantly raised expectations. The film will hit theatres on November 27th. To mark the occasion, the makers organised a music concert in Vizag, where Ram’s electrifying live performance mesmerised everyone.

Ram Pothineni said at the concert: “Hello Vizag. The proudest film of my career is ‘Andhra King Taluka’. Many people worked hard to make this film so beautiful. Ravi garu and Naveen garu are very passionate producers. DOP George Siddhartha gave fantastic visuals. Vivek and Mervin brought a new sound to Telugu cinema. This album will stay in people’s hearts. This is just the beginning for them. After a long time, the Telugu industry has a heroine who performs exceptionally well along with glamour — Bhagyashree. She gave an amazing performance in her recent film too. When I wanted to take up something new, Mahesh came into my life. Working with him was the most beautiful experience. Telugu cinema needs honest filmmakers like Mahesh. I wish him to reach greater heights. A man who wanted to die a hundred years ago changed his mind after watching Upendra garu’s film, stood up bravely, started a company, and gave jobs to hundreds of people. That is the power of a movie and a fan. I feel honoured to work with Upendra garu. My dear fans… To rise in life, you must have passion and purpose. My purpose is you. We are coming… we are rising… we are hitting again. Thank you to the Home Minister, the Police Department, and all the fans. ‘Andhra King Taluka’ will release on the 27th. Let's all meet in theatres.”

Real Star Upendra said: “Greetings to everyone. I’m very happy that you remember all my movies. As someone who has watched the film, I can say one thing — after watching this movie, you will all walk out with your collars raised. Mahesh garu has made the movie wonderfully. Elevation, commercial songs, love — everything is perfect. Ram garu and Bhagyashree garu make a wonderful combination. See Ram garu’s energy in this movie — it carries the energy of all your fans. Thank you to Mythri Naveen garu and Ravi garu. Thank you for your love. Please watch this film in theatres and enjoy it.”

Heroine Bhagyashree said: “Hello Vizag. Thank you to everyone who came to the event. I came here with hope in my little heart. Thank you for all your love. Ram garu is a hero who loves his fans deeply. He is the King of Hearts. He deserves all your love. I request everyone to watch this movie on November 27th. Thank you all.”

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said: “I felt a strong connection when I heard the title ‘Andhra King Taluka’. Mangalagiri MLA Taluka and Pithapuram MLA Taluka were very popular titles during the election season. I’m very happy to attend this event. Congratulations to Ravi garu and Naveen garu for Mythri Movie Makers. I’m pleased this event is being organised on Vizag beach to promote the film. Upendra garu has earned great love in Telugu through his extraordinary performances. Bhagyashree’s performance is very impressive. Everyone’s favourite hero Ram — watching him perform, it feels like he’s in full form. His dancing is perfect. Congratulations to Ram. We are proud that the director, Mahesh, is from Vizag. I congratulate everyone working on the film.”

Director Mahesh Babu said: “I learned filmmaking in Hyderabad, but I felt every emotion of cinema in Vizag. When I narrated the story to Ravi garu, he hugged me. That’s when my confidence grew. This film is teamwork. Thanks to the writing and direction departments, who worked late nights on the songs. Thanks to every technician. Vivek and Mervin gave wonderful music — that itself feels like our first success. Rao Ramesh garu, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, Rajiv Kanakala — all these brilliant actors made their roles extraordinary. Bhagyashree did far better than we expected. Directing a director is difficult; I went to Upendra garu with fear, but he is a real man. I’ll never forget his support. Without Ram, this film wouldn’t exist. His passion for cinema is unmatched. The film shows how many emotions a fan experiences in life. I hope everyone watches it in theatres on November 27th.”

Music director Vivek Mervin said: “Thank you, Telugu audience, for giving us a grand welcome. Thanks to Mythri Movie Makers for this opportunity. Director Mahesh made a wonderful film. We are big fans of Upendra garu, and we are lucky to work with him. The reason this music is so special is Ram garu — his support was unforgettable. The songs came out amazing because of his energy. Please watch this film in theatres on November 27th.”

Producer Ravi Shankar said: “Hello Vizag. This reminds me of the ‘Rangasthalam’ event we held here, where Chiranjeevi garu and Nagababu garu were the chief guests. It was a delightful event. I’m happy to meet you again after seven years at the same venue. Thank you to Home Minister Anitha garu and the Police Department. Ram garu plays a character everyone can relate to. While watching the movie, you feel like you’re watching yourself. Everyone who’s seen the movie says it’s extraordinary. The scenes between Ram garu and Upendra garu are amazing. Bhagyashree garu, Rahul Ramakrishna — all the characters are exceptional. Koratala Shiva garu always delivers strong messages with commercial elements in movies like ‘Srimanthudu’ and ‘Janatha Garage’. I’m confident director Mahesh will be the next Koratala Shiva. Vivek and Mervin have given excellent music. We have received opportunities from Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Mahesh, Ram Charan, and NTR. Now we are making Prabhas’ ‘Fauji’ and NTR–Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film with the same passion. This is a film that unites all-star fans. The movie is amazing. Please watch it in theatres on November 27th and share your feedback.”