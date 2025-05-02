Ramayana teaser to be screened at WAVES summit

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is fast emerging as one of the most monumental mythological films in Indian cinema history. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the epic is being crafted in two parts and has once again captured attention — this time at the prestigious World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which kicked off in Mumbai on April 28 and runs until May 4.

In a major update, it has been confirmed that the highly anticipated teaser of Ramayana will be showcased during the summit, most likely today or tomorrow. However, the teaser will remain exclusive to select attendees and won’t be released to the general public just yet, leaving fans eager for a glimpse of the mythological spectacle.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble and a massive production scale. Yash, who gained pan-India stardom with KGF, plays the formidable Ravana, while the technical crew is equally star-studded. The musical score is being composed by the legendary AR Rahman in collaboration with Hollywood maestro Hans Zimmer — a rare combination that promises an international cinematic experience.

Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra’s DNEG along with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first part is slated for a grand Diwali 2026 release, with the sequel arriving in Diwali 2027. With such a powerful lineup and creative ambition, Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the decade.