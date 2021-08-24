Rana, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Hassan to come up with Money Heist Anthem

Spanish heist crime drama 'La Casa De Papel' aka 'Money Heist' is undoubtedly one of the most loved television series on Netflix. After four successful seasons, the fans have been eagerly waiting for season 5.



On this note, Netflix has recently come up with a new 'Money Heist Anthem' featuring Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Hassan, Hardik Pandya, Nucleya, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, etc.



The video song showcased the celebrities demanding season 5 to arrive fast. It is quite entertaining to watch the video song which is a funky recreation of the popular 'Bella Ciao' song from Money Heist.



The video ended with the promo of season 5 showcasing Alvaro Morte who plays the professor character in the series revealing that season 5 of Money Heist will stream from September 3rd on Netflix.



Season 5 of Money Heist will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages as well in two volumes on September 3rd and December 3rd on Netflix.

