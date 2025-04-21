  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Rana Daggubati becomes first Indian celebrity to be featured at Wrestle Mania

Rana Daggubati becomes first Indian celebrity to be featured at Wrestle Mania
x
Highlights

Rana Daggubati has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian celebrity to be featured at WWE’s iconic WrestleMania. The actor...

Rana Daggubati has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian celebrity to be featured at WWE’s iconic WrestleMania. The actor made a striking appearance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, turning heads not just among wrestling fans but also across the Indian film industry.

Attending Day 2 of the event, Rana kept it effortlessly stylish in a crisp white shirt and black jacket, exuding confidence and charisma. His presence didn’t go unnoticed, with the WWE commentator giving him a special shoutout: “Rana is in the house. Rana Naidu is streaming on Netflix. Massive family member of WWE.”

Sharing his excitement, Rana said, “Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience—WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment.”

Rana’s special appearance is part of the international promotional campaign for Rana Naidu 2, the much-anticipated sequel set to stream on Netflix later this year. His global crossover at WrestleMania is being seen as a significant cultural moment, bridging the worlds of Indian cinema, streaming entertainment, and global sports entertainment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick