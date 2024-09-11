Rana Daggubati Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet at Event, Calls it 'A South Indian Tradition’

In a touching moment at a recent event, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati showed his respect to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by touching his feet on stage. The event brought together stars from different film industries, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among others.

When Rana came on stage, Shah Rukh greeted him warmly with a hug and a kiss. After this, Rana surprised everyone by touching the feet of both Shah Rukh and Karan Johar. He explained his gesture by saying, “We are fully South Indian. That’s how we do it!” His words left both Shah Rukh and Karan touched by his respect.

Shah Rukh Khan also made headlines at the event for his new look. The actor, who had been sporting long hair and a man-bun in recent films like *Pathaan* and *Jawan*, debuted a much shorter hairstyle. Fans quickly took to social media, speculating that this new look might be for his upcoming movie *King*, where he is expected to star alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Dressed in all-black casual wear, reportedly from his son Aryan Khan’s fashion line, Shah Rukh’s new look caught everyone's attention. Fans on Twitter and Instagram shared their excitement, with one fan commenting, “#ShahRukhKhan now having a new look with short hairstyle. Maybe for #king movie. Who knows…” Despite the change in style, fans agreed that he looked “handsome as always.”

While *King* is still a few months away, Shah Rukh will soon be heard in the live-action film *Mufasa: The Lion King*, where he will lend his voice alongside his sons, Aryan and AbRam Khan.