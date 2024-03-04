‘Rang Rang Rangila’ adds anticipation to ‘Parijatha Parvam’

The upcoming crime comedy film, "Parijatha Parvam," directed by Santosh Kambhampati and produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Devesh under the banner of Vanamali Creations, promises to tickle the audience's funny bone. Starring Chaitanya Rao, Sunil, Shraddha Das, and Malavika Satheesan in lead roles, the movie has been generating excitement since the release of its concept teaser, which received a positive response.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers recently unveiled the song "Rang Rang Rangila," a lively club number composed by Ree. Known for his catchy tunes, Ree has created a vibrant and engaging musical backdrop for the film. The song's lyrics, presented by Saraswati Putra Ramajogaiah Shastri, further enhance its appeal.

What makes "Rang RangRangila" special is not just the music but also the vocal prowess of Shraddha Das. The actress, who is part of the film's ensemble cast, lent her voice to the song, bringing an extra layer of charm with her glamorous presence.

The film boasts technical talent, with Bala Saraswathi as the cinematographer, Ree handling the music composition, Shashank Vupputuri serving as the editor, and Upender Reddy contributing as the art director. Anantha Sai takes on the role of co-producer.

"Parijatha Parvam" aims to deliver a laughter-packed experience with its hilarious plot and entertaining musical numbers. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the full-fledged cinematic treat that the film promises to be. With a strong ensemble cast and a vibrant soundtrack, the crime comedy is set to carve its niche in the genre.








