Ranveer, Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayan’ to have an official announcement on this auspicious day

In a monumental cinematic endeavor, Bollywood director Nitesh Tiwari, acclaimed for his directorial brilliance in Dangal, is set to embark on a trilogy project centered around the Indian epic Ramayan. The much-anticipated trilogy boasts star-studded casting, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and PAN India sensation Yash taking on the role of the formidable antagonist, Ravana.









The official announcement of this magnum opus is scheduled for April 17, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. The chosen date adds a significant touch, aligning the project's initiation with the revered mythology it seeks to bring to life on the silver screen.



The film's production is set to kick off in Mumbai later this month, ushering in a new era in the cinematic representation of the age-old epic. With Nitesh Tiwari at the helm, expectations are soaring, given his track record of delivering impactful narratives.

Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Lara Dutta are integral additions to the cast, portraying the roles of Lord Hanuman, Shurpanaka, and Kaikeyi, respectively. While the roles for the character of Lakshman are yet to be finalized, the ensemble promises a stellar lineup that will contribute to the grandeur of the project.

The trilogy's first installment is set to hit theaters during the Diwali weekend in 2025, promising a visual spectacle and an immersive storytelling experience for audiences. As the anticipation builds, cinephiles eagerly await the unveiling of this cinematic marvel that aims to weave the timeless narrative of Ramayan into the fabric of contemporary storytelling, transcending the boundaries of time and culture.