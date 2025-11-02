RaPowraps up‘Andhra King Taluka’shoot; set for Nov28 release

Energetic star Ram Pothineni has completed filming for his much-awaited entertainer Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film, which has created huge buzz through its teaser, songs, and title glimpse, is now set for its theatrical release on November 28.

The final schedule of the film wrapped up with a vibrant song shoot featuring Ram and BhagyashriBorse in a specially designed Hyderabad set, choreographed by Jani Master. Sharing his excitement, Ram took to social media and wrote, “Finally wrapped the shoot. A film I’m proud of… A film we will all be proud of… #AndhraKingTaluka is coming to you on Nov 28.”

With the shoot completed, the team is now focusing on post-production and promotions. Ram reportedly gave his all to the project, tackling even the toughest sequences with full enthusiasm.

The film stars BhagyashriBorse as the female lead, while Kannada superstar Upendra plays a key role. Supporting actors include Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh.

Andhra King Taluka features music by Vivek–Mervin, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and production design by AvinashKolla. The film promises to be a perfect festive entertainer for fans this November.