Rashi Khanna in 'Andhadhun' Malayalam remake

We already knew that Bollywood award-winning movie, 'Andhadhun' starring Ayushman Khurana is getting remade in Telugu and Tamil Languages. As per the latest reports, the makers are also planning to remake the film in Malayalam as well.



Now an interesting update claiming that Rashi Khanna is playing the female lead role in this movie is currently doing rounds on the internet. Rashi Khanna is on board to reprise Radhika Apte's role in the Malayalam remake. Prithviraj Sukumaran of 'Ayyappan Koshiyum' fame is playing the lead role in this movie reprising Ayushmann Khurrana's role in the film. Mamta Mohandas is much likely to play the role of Tabu in the film.

Ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is helming the project. Nithiin is playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun and Prashanth is starring in the Tamil remake of the film.