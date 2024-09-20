Live
- IND vs BAN: India extend firm grip in first Test; extend overall lead to 308
- Ganesh Visarjan violence 'pre-planned': BJP's fact finding panel
- ‘Pailam Pilaga’ review: Entertainment intertwined with meaningful themes
- Ubtan and Home Remedies vs. Advanced Skincare: Finding the Perfect Balance
- BJP to intensify J&K poll campaign, Amit Shah's rally blitz on Saturday
- Renewable energy share in India’s power generation to reach 35 pc by FY30
- Samantha starts filming for ‘Rakt Brahmand’
- Rashmika captures attention with impeccable style
- ‘Dakshina’ trailer garners overwhelming response
- India’s readymade garment exports reach over $6.4 billion in April-August
Just In
Highlights
Rashmika Mandanna, known for her impeccable style, has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time as the ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger, celebrating the brand’s 75th anniversary.
The actress looked effortlessly stylish in a sleek black jacket while enjoying a day out with her fans in Japan. Complementing her chic look, she sported a high bun, black mascara, glossy makeup, and matching black heels, leaving fans mesmerized by her flawless ensemble.
In addition to her fashion endeavors, Rashmika is busy filming the highly anticipated Pushpa 2. With several Hindi and Tamil projects lined up, she continues to solidify her position as one of the busiest and most sought-after stars in Indian cinema.
