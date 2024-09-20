Rashmika captures attention with impeccable style

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her impeccable style, has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time as the ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger, celebrating the brand’s 75th anniversary.

The actress looked effortlessly stylish in a sleek black jacket while enjoying a day out with her fans in Japan. Complementing her chic look, she sported a high bun, black mascara, glossy makeup, and matching black heels, leaving fans mesmerized by her flawless ensemble.

In addition to her fashion endeavors, Rashmika is busy filming the highly anticipated Pushpa 2. With several Hindi and Tamil projects lined up, she continues to solidify her position as one of the busiest and most sought-after stars in Indian cinema.



