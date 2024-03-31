Rashmika dubs in five languages for ‘The Girlfriend’ teaser

Renowned filmmaker Rahul Ravindran has commended actress Rashmika Mandanna for her exceptional dedication, revealing that she has dubbed in five languages, including Malayalam, for the teaser of their upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ravindran, known for his notable works like 'Chi La Sow' and 'Manmadhudu 2', lauded Rashmika's efforts, highlighting her versatility in mastering multiple languages solely for the teaser.

In a post, Ravindran expressed, "Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in all five languages. She pulled off dubbing in Malayalam too! A language she’s not worked in yet. This won’t be the case with the film… but for the teaser all five languages."

Scheduled for release on Rashmika's birthday on April 5, the teaser launch marks an exciting milestone for 'The Girlfriend', a project announced by Ravindran in 2023.

Sharing the poster earlier, Ravindran expressed gratitude for embarking on another directorial venture and eagerly anticipated collaborating with Rashmika, describing her as a "bundle of positive energy."

'The Girlfriend' promises to be a unique love story, and while the male lead is yet to be revealed, the anticipation surrounding the film continues to grow as fans eagerly await its release.







