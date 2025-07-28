Rashmika gears up for fierce action in pan-India film ‘Mysaa’

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is set to unleash her power-packed avatar in Mysaa, a female-centric action thriller that marks the directorial debut of Rawindra Pulle. Backed by Unformula Films, the movie is being produced on a grand Pan-India scale with a high budget, promising a cinematic experience packed with emotion, culture, and high-octane action.

The film was officially launched today with a traditional pooja ceremony attended by industry stalwarts. Renowned producer Suresh Babu gave the clap for the muhurtham shot, while Ravi Kiran Kola switched on the camera. Acclaimed filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi handed over the script and also directed the ceremonial first shot.

Regular shooting for Mysaa begins tomorrow in Hyderabad, with Rashmika joining the team from the very first schedule. The actress will be seen in a completely new avatar — portraying a fierce Gond tribal woman. The role is said to be both emotionally intense and physically demanding, showcasing Rashmika like never before.

Mysaa dives deep into the rich and vibrant world of the Gond tribes and is being crafted as an emotional action entertainer with strong cultural roots. The striking first-look poster and intriguing title have already piqued audience curiosity.

Shreyaas P Krishna, who recently worked on Suriya’s Retro, is handling the cinematography, while action choreography will be led by Andy Long of Kalki 2898 AD fame. The production house has hinted at more exciting surprises ahead — starting with the reveal of the music director soon.



