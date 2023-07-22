Rashmika Mandanna Ups The Ante As She Tries The Barbie-Core Trend And Poses In The Washroom

Rashmika Mandanna is not only the queen of expressions but also one of those stars who takes fashion very seriously. From rocking simple ethnic garments to rocking the most dazzling outfits, she does it all with grace and finesse. The actress loves to wear classic combinations like a white t-shirt and a pair of jeans, but at the same time, she is always eager to experiment with her outfits and try her own trends.

Regarding trends, Rashmika recently jumped on the Barbie-core trend and did it in absolute style. She brought her A-game to hers and put her best fashion foot forward. In case you missed her look, check her out here.





Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika was seen posing panache in a bathroom in the most stellar outfit from the super popular E. Stott brand, a brand that is known for some amazing luxury clothing for women. The actress wore a gorgeous red top paired with a velvety purple skirt. The skirt accentuated her height and created a stunning silhouette that made Rashmika look mesmerising. The colour tones of the ensemble complemented Rashmika's bright and happy personality.

Rashmika accessorized the look with a pair of original shoes from the Christian Louboutin shelves, which matched the look and proved that high heels always go well with A-line skirts. Also, she paired some really cute gold jewellery with this look, from the layered necklaces to the gold hoop earring and even the rings on her fingers; everything was just well put together and even better executed.

As for her hairstyle, Rashmika was given a messy half-bun look that went so well with this gorgeous ensemble. For makeup, the actress took a minimalist route allowing the focus to be on her outfit. Everything was done to perfection, from the well-sculpted brows to the mascara-heavy eyes, and her nude lip shade needs a special mention.