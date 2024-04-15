‘Rathnam’ trailer: Vishal captivates in action-packed avatar

Kollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Vishal's much-anticipated mass action drama, "Rathnam," directed by the renowned filmmaker Hari. Scheduled for a grand release in theaters on April 26, 2024, the film promises an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Starring Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles, "Rathnam" is set to captivate audiences with its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline. The newly released theatrical trailer offers a glimpse into the intense action-packed narrative, hinting at a tale of heroism and valor.

Directed by Hari, known for his signature style of filmmaking, "Rathnam" is poised to be a compelling tale of protecting the female lead, portrayed by Priya Bhavani Shankar, from the clutches of villainous forces. With a stellar ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vijay Kumar, Jaya Prakash, and Yogi Babu, the film promises powerhouse performances and engaging character dynamics.

Produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Zee Studios under the banners of Stonebench Films and Zee Studios, "Rathnam" boasts music by the acclaimed composer Devi Sri Prasad, adding another layer of depth to the cinematic experience.

As the release date draws near, anticipation is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Vishal's action-packed avatar on the big screen. Stay tuned for the theatrical release of "Rathnam," set to enthral audiences with its thrilling storyline and mesmerizing performances.