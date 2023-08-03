Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience

Filmmaker Manish Gupta's film One Friday Night, a thriller starring Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman, and Vidhi Chitalia premiered on JioCinema on July 28.





Raveena shared, "Well, it's been quite an experience working on One Friday Night. Manish Gupta is a very talented director, he brings out the best in his actors. He's held the whole crew together, he's actually like a father figure to the entire team. We shot in different locations like Khandala, Lonavala, Manor. It was such a lovely experience shooting in actual rain since we shot in rainy season. Rain plays a very strong character in our film. It has been a fruitful experience and gratifying experience altogether!"







