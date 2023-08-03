  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience

Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film ONE FRIDAY NIGHT, calls it a gratifying experience
x
Highlights

Filmmaker Manish Gupta's film One Friday Night, a thriller starring Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman, and Vidhi Chitalia premiered on JioCinema on July...

Filmmaker Manish Gupta's film One Friday Night, a thriller starring Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman, and Vidhi Chitalia premiered on JioCinema on July 28.


Raveena shared, "Well, it's been quite an experience working on One Friday Night. Manish Gupta is a very talented director, he brings out the best in his actors. He's held the whole crew together, he's actually like a father figure to the entire team. We shot in different locations like Khandala, Lonavala, Manor. It was such a lovely experience shooting in actual rain since we shot in rainy season. Rain plays a very strong character in our film. It has been a fruitful experience and gratifying experience altogether!"



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad