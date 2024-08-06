Ravi Teja’s ‘Mr Bachchan’ Trailer Drops August 7

The much-awaited film ‘Mr Bachchan’ promises a rich mix of all the aspects of commercial cinema, thanks to the dynamic collaboration between lead actor Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and blockbuster director Harish Shankar. As the shoot of the movie wraps up and the release date of August 15th draws near, the promotional campaign has ramped up to generate excitement and anticipation.

A key element in the promotional strategy is the release of a new romantic poster featuring Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse. The poster showcases an intimate moment between the lead pair, with Bhagyashri sitting on Ravi Teja’s lap and Ravi Teja’s face obscured as he kisses her. This romantic poster is crafted to captivate the audience and build buzz ahead of the trailer’s launch.

The trailer, set to be unveiled on August 7th, is expected to provide a deeper insight into the film’s narrative, combining both romantic and action-packed elements. While the teaser has already hinted at these aspects, the trailer is anticipated to deliver a more comprehensive look at the story, showcasing the film’s rich period backdrop and the dynamic between the characters.



