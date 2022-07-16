Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Trailer Is Out…

Today it is a double feast for the fans of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja… Just a couple of hours ago, this ace actor announced that he is going to be part of Chiranjeevi's 154th movie and also unveiled the announcement video. Off late, the makers of his upcoming movie Ramarao On Duty unveiled the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the powerful script. As he is essaying the role of a government officer 'Ramarao', he will be showcased in a complete new appeal in this action entertainer.



Ravi Teja and the makers shared the trailer on their social media pages… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, Ravi Teja also wrote, "Asalu Veta Modhalaindi

Theatre lo kaluddham 29th na Here's #RamaRaoOnDutyTrailer for you all https://youtu.be/2QBYL51ZzvU #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJuly29".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing a few people go missing as a part of operation 'Mayam'. So, Ravi Teja who is appointed as the 'Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector', will run a special operation to chase the mystery and help the villagers. His action sequences and romance with the lead actress are also shown in the trailer and raised the expectations on the movie. Well, Venu who is making his comeback is seen as a Police officer in this movie!

Ramarao On Duty movie will showcase Ravi Teja as 'Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector'. He will look in a Government officer's post and will be seen working for the betterment of the people.

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles in this movie.

This Sarath Mandava's directorial is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Venu Thottempudi is also part of this most-awaited movie and he is back to the big screens after 9 long years. He was last seen in the Ramachari movie and then took a long break…

Along with this movie, Ravi Teja is also busy working for Dhamaka, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Waltair Veerayya movies. Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners.

Coming to the Dhamaka movie, it is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie! This is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. It will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan.

Earlier Ramarao On Duty was scheduled to release on 17th June, 2022 but now the movie is postponed and the new release date is 29th July, 2022…