Ravie Dubey shares special moment from ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ sets

Actor-producer Ravie Dubey, who will be seen as Lord Lakshmana in the much-anticipated Ramayana: Part 1, recently shared a powerful behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film’s sets. Taking to Instagram, Ravie posted a photo featuring himself alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the magnum opus.

Captioning the post with a poetic tribute, Ravie wrote, “Dhairya Dhani hai, Mahaguni hai, Vishwa Vijay hai Ram,” which loosely translates to “Patience is wealth, supreme virtue, and Lord Ram is the conqueror of the world.” He added, “In the company of legends @niteshtiwari22 sir #ranbirkapoor bhai,” expressing his admiration for the cinematic giants.

The buzz around Ramayana: Part 1 has been steadily building since the makers unveiled its first look on July 3. Dominated by cutting-edge CGI crafted by Prime Focus and Oscar-winning VFX house DNEG (best known for Dune), the visual grandeur promises to redefine mythological cinema.

The film boasts an ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Dubey’s inclusion as Lakshmana adds further depth to this stellar lineup.

Legendary music composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are joining forces to create the film’s score, marking a rare and historic collaboration. Hollywood stunt masters Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road) are orchestrating the film’s massive action sequences.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being envisioned as a two-part IMAX spectacle, with Part 1 set for a grand Diwali 2026 release and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.