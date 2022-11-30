RC 15: It's A Wrap For Ram Charan And Shankar's New Zealand Schedule…

RRR actor Ram Charan Tej who holds the powerful tag of Mega Power Star is leaving no opportunity in treating his fans through social media by dropping the updates of RC 15. At present, he is working with ace filmmaker Shankar for his 15th movie and is all set to hit the theatres with a blockbuster movie after the huge success of the RRR movie. As the expectations reached a notch higher, both the director and actor are taking the responsibility of entertaining the audience in the best possible way. Off late, Charan shared a few pics from the sets of this movie and announced that the New Zealand schedule is wrapped up!



Along with sharing the pics of the wrap-up celebration, Charan also made us witness picturesque locations of nature's paradise…

He wrote, "And it's a wrap in New Zealand song & it's visuals are fabulous @shankarshanmugh garu, @BoscoMartis & @DOP_Tirru

made it even more special. @advani_kiara stunning as always @MusicThaman u nailed it again @ManishMalhotra @AalimHakim thank you fr amazing looks. @SVC_official".

The first pic showcases Ram Charan posing to the cams with the background of beautiful and picturesque sea. He sported in a black jacket and wore cool sunnies holding a handsome appeal. In the second one, he and Kiara are celebrating the wrap-up party with director and choreographer. The next one holds lead actor Charan and choreographer Bosco in all smiles. Even the last before one also showcases another pose of this trio! Last one is a special one with choreographer… The song shooting went perfectly well with the best coordination of this duo!

Well, Charan also tagged Manish Malhotra for acing the style game for this song and hairstylist Aalim Hakim for making his hair look awesome.

Having a blast with our Super Duper ⭐️ @AlwaysRamCharan . Amazing discussions on different looks for the New Zealand schedule of 🎥 #RC15 #SVC50 directed by the one & only @shankarshanmugh sir. All these looks of RC are gonna blow your mind 🙌 🚀🔥😍@AlwaysRamCharan @AalimHakim pic.twitter.com/xMm51hYA8V — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) November 24, 2022

A couple of days ago, Aalim Hakim shared a few pics with Charan and showed us the complete new haircut of Ram Charan… He also wrote, "Having a blast with our Super Duper @AlwaysRamCharan. Amazing discussions on different looks for the New Zealand schedule of #RC15 #SVC50 directed by the one & only @shankarshanmugh sir. All these looks of RC are gonna blow your mind @AlwaysRamCharan @AalimHakim".

Both Charan and Aalim Hakim looked great in these pics. Even the music director SS Thaman also shared the post of Charan and wrote, "See you dear brother @AlwaysRamCharan I love this song toooo #RC15".

Coming to the RC 15 movie, along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Shameer Muhammed is busy with the editing work while Tirru and R. Rathnavelu are handling the camera work.

Ram Charan recently announced his 16th movie with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana and shared the announcement poster on social media!