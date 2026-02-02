Courts are constitutional instruments to deliver justice: Abdul Nazeer

Puttur: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (Retd) Abdul Nazeer on Saturday said courts exist to deliver justice to ordinary citizens and serve as a key pillar of constitutional governance.

Inaugurating a newly constructed court complex at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, Justice Nazeer said the judiciary symbolises the rule of law and plays a critical role in protecting citizens against injustice. He underlined the importance of modern court buildings and technology to ensure speedy and effective justice delivery.

Recalling the making of the Indian Constitution, the Governor said Bengal Narasimha Rao from Dakshina Kannada had made a substantial contribution to the drafting process by consolidating several key provisions. His efforts were recognised by Dr B R Ambedkar, Justice Nazeer noted. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru said justice delivery depended not only on infrastructure but also on the integrity of judges, the commitment of advocates and the efficiency of court staff. He described the Puttur court complex, which houses 12 court halls, as a modern facility reflecting constitutional values.

Health and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Puttur court complex was the largest such facility located at a taluk headquarters in Karnataka. He assured that the government would extend full support for infrastructure development.