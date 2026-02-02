Japanese Envoy’s B’luru pizza post sparks online buzz, MP Surya responds

Bengaluru: A casual social media post by Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, about enjoying pizza in Bengaluru has turned into a viral talking point, highlighting the city’s global food culture and Indo–Japanese ties. The ambassador, who was on a visit to Bengaluru, shared his dining experience at a well-known restaurant on X (formerly Twitter), drawing wide attention from netizens and public figures alike.

During his stay in the city, Ambassador Keiichi visited the popular ‘Pizza 4P’s’ restaurant and posted a picture of himself relishing a pizza. In his post, he praised the restaurant and described the meal as the best pizza he had tasted in India.

“Pizza 4P’s was started by Japanese entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City and has now become popular across Asia. It has branches in Japan and India as well. This is the best pizza I have had in India,” he wrote, tagging Bengaluru as one of his favourite destinations.

The simple yet enthusiastic post quickly went viral, resonating with Bengaluru’s large community of food lovers. The restaurant, which enjoys a strong reputation in the city, suddenly found itself in the spotlight thanks to the ambassador’s endorsement.

The post also caught the attention of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who promptly responded on the same platform. “Glad you liked the pizza. I enjoy it too. It truly represents the friendship between Japan and Bengaluru. Hope you have a pleasant stay in our city,” Surya wrote, adding a warm diplomatic touch to the online exchange.

The interaction between the Japanese envoy and the young parliamentarian was widely appreciated as a symbol of the strong relationship between Japan and Bengaluru. Over the years, the city has emerged as a major hub for Japanese companies, technology partnerships and cultural exchanges.

Within hours, the ambassador’s post crossed more than 70,000 views and received hundreds of comments. Many users shared their own experiences of visiting Pizza 4P’s. One user humorously remarked that getting a table at the restaurant is often difficult due to its popularity. Another wrote, “If even the Japanese Ambassador says it’s the best pizza, it must really be special!”

Some users jokingly asked whether the ambassador was ignoring Delhi in favour of Bengaluru, while others invited him to explore more local eateries and cuisines. Several Bengaluru residents took pride in the global recognition their city received through the post.

The light-hearted social media moment has once again showcased how food and culture can strengthen international relations. Bengaluru, known for its cosmopolitan character and diverse culinary scene, continues to attract visitors from around the world.

What began as a simple dining experience has now become a symbol of India–Japan friendship and the growing global appeal of Bengaluru.