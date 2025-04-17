Realme Hip Hop India S2 throws major twist as Punit J Pathak announces triple elimination

The stakes have never been higher on Realme Hip Hop India Season 2, now streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player, as a dramatic twist shakes up the competition. The latest promo teases a major game-changer—judge Punit J Pathak has announced a shocking triple elimination, leaving contestants and viewers stunned.

The hit dance reality series, judged by Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora, has been steadily raising the bar week after week. With the competition intensifying, dancers are being pushed to their limits. But things are set to escalate even further with a new set of challengers entering the fray to go head-to-head with the current top seven contestants.

Malaika Arora reacted to the surprise development, saying, “Punit has really taken everyone off guard. With eliminations and challengers coming in, it’s going to be thrilling to see who can handle the pressure and hold their ground. This twist has added a whole new level of excitement to the show.”

With eliminations looming and every position under threat, the upcoming episodes promise high drama and fierce competition. Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 is available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player, accessible via the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

Watch the promo here:



