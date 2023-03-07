Release Date for Amazon's Citadel on OTT Platform

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated action-thriller series, Citadel, has completed production and is gearing up for its OTT debut. The series, which stars global icon Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role, is set to premiere on April 28th.

Citadel is a big-budgeted project and has been produced by the Russo Brothers, best known for their work on Marvel's Avengers franchise. The series has been shot extensively in multiple locations across the world, including Italy, India, and the UK.

The show is expected to be a major draw for audiences, as it features an impressive cast and crew. In addition to Priyanka Chopra, the series stars actors such as Richard Madden and Roland Møller. The show has been created by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg.

Citadel will be available in all major Indian languages, as well as in English, when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video. The first season will be available to stream from the debut date, and if it proves to be a success, Amazon may commission additional seasons.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of this series, which promises to be a thrilling and action-packed experience. With a star-studded cast, top-notch production values, and an acclaimed creative team, Citadel is poised to become one of the most talked-about shows of the year.