Renowned lyricist Sivashakti Dutta releases ‘Premaku Jai’ teaser

The upcoming film "Premaku Jai," featuring Anasuriya in the lead role, is produced under the banner of Iswara Parameswara Creations. Directed by Srinivas Mallam, the film is inspired by a true incident that unfolded in a rural setting, featuring a cast of new actors.

Anil Buragani and R Dubbaka Bhaskar play pivotal roles, while Jwalita stars as the heroine. With post-production now completed, the film is set to hit the screens in the New Year.

The teaser and poster were recently unveiled by the renowned lyricist Sivashakti Dutta, who praised the young talents' performances and commended the director's skill. Best wishes have been extended to the film unit for its upcoming release.