Just In
Renowned Marathi Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away at 57
Atul Parchure, renowned Marathi actor, passed away at 57. He battled cancer and was known for his work in Marathi and Bollywood cinema.
Atul Parchure, a celebrated Marathi actor, has died at the age of 57. He passed away on October 14, following a decline in his health during the stage show Suryachi Pille. Parchure had been a significant presence in both Marathi and Bollywood cinema.
The actor faced a long battle with cancer. Reports indicate he experienced a relapse of the disease. Sources close to the family confirmed that he took his last breath earlier today. He is survived by his mother, wife, and daughter. The family has requested privacy during this challenging time.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, expressed his condolences on social media. He shared his grief over the loss of the talented actor.
Parchure's illustrious career featured appearances in popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show. He also acted in films alongside industry giants like Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in All the Best. His extensive body of work in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema showcased his exceptional comic timing and versatility in portraying various characters.
Atul Parchure will be remembered for his significant contributions to the entertainment industry. His talent and charm will continue to resonate with fans and colleagues alike.