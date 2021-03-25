RGV Hails Kangana On Thalaivi Trailer

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer "Thalaivi" is being lauded by people everywhere. Many are of the opinion that they are seeing Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the form of Kangana Ranaut. Fans are commenting that they are seeing "Amma" in every scene of the trailer.



Ths trailer was released by "Thalaivi" team to mark the birthday of Kangana Ranaut on March 23. Famous South Indian director Ram Gopal Varma has exclaimed telling that it is "Amazing!". " Kangana it is true that I am unhappy with some of your opinions and movies. But regarding the trailer of this movie I salute you. It is really amazing. I fully believe that Jayalalithaa will be happy on seeing this trailer from heaven," thus has tweeted Ram Gopal Verma appreciating the work of Kangana Ranaut.

In response to this tweet Kanga has said "I am not unhappy with you in any way. I appreciate and like you very much. I appreciate you because you don't consider anything seriously. I thank you for your appreciation."



The movie "Thalaivi" which is directed by A L Vijay will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. We can see Arvind Swamy in the role of MGR. Prakash Raj in the role of Karunanidhi. As per the present plan of the team, "Thalaivi" will be released on April 23. It may be recalled that actress Kangana who is known for her dare devil statements broke down on the occasion of her birthday while she was expressing her gratitude to director Vijay for all his encouragement during the shoot of this movie. She had said that she never met a guy like Vijay in her life!

