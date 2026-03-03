Rhea Chakraborty embraces ‘slow life’ as she reflects on gratitude and healing

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a reflective note on social media, speaking about embracing a slower pace of life and prioritising gratitude amid the fast-paced demands of the entertainment industry.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of photographs from a beach holiday, where she was seen enjoying sunsets and moments of calm. Alongside the images, she wrote about choosing balance over constant hustle.

“Gratitude and sunsets. The slow life heals, and I’m here for it. Hustle is often glorified, and while that’s important and fun, it’s ok to take a day off and enjoy the sun. Life is now,” she shared.

Rhea was last seen on screen in Chehre, a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, alongside Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O'Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles. The film was an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Dürrenmatt.

The actress is set to return to acting after nearly a seven-year hiatus with the Netflix series Family Business, produced by Hansal Mehta. Announced in February 2026, the thriller will also feature Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

In a significant legal development last year, Rhea revealed on October 3, 2025, that she had received her passport back after five years. The Bombay High Court directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to return her passport, which had been seized in 2020 in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench headed by Justice Neela Gokhale ordered the restoration of her passport, observing that there was no reason to doubt the actress’s intentions. The court allowed the return of the document on the condition that she attend all hearings unless exempted by the trial court.

She was also directed to provide details of her travel schedule, including flight and hotel information, to the prosecution at least four days before travelling abroad. Additionally, the High Court instructed her to share her mobile number, keep it active at all times, and inform investigating agencies immediately upon her return to India.