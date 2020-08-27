Rhea Chakraborty Wanted A Child With Sushant Singh Rajput

Two months after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his live-in-partner Rhea Chakraborty has given her first media interview. In an exclusive interview with a Hindi TV new channel, Rhea has spoken about her relationship with the late actor.

Talking about their relationship, Rhea said that she was first friends with Sushant Singh Rajput, she said for Sushant it was love at first sight but she took time to respond. Describing Sushant as a beautiful human being, Rhea said that she was so much in love with Bollywood actor that she had even told him that she wanted a Sushant Junior. "This statement should explain the kind of relationship I shared with him," says Rhea.

She also goes on say that there is no point in talking as people have already made up stories about her. Talking about Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, she asks where was she from the last four years. She says when the CBI checks Sushant's phone record, it would emerge that there was not one communication between Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput.