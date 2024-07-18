Live
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal ‘tickled pink’ as they welcome daughter
Mumbai: Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter.
In a joint statement, Richa and Ali confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.
“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal,” the couple shared in their statement.
In February, Richa and Ali announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.
Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”
Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.