RIP Kaushik LM: Dhanush, Rashmika, Karthi And A Few Other South Actors Mourned For His Sudden Demise

Popular film critic and trade analyst Kaushik LM's sudden demise shocked all and sundry in the South film industry. He was just 36 years old and breathed his last in Chennai last night. Reportedly Kaushik suffered a massive heart attack and it is a great loss to both Tollywood and Kollywood film circles. He was not only a trade analyst but was a great buddy to many film stars being an entertainment tracker, influencer, YouTube video jockey, and film reviewer.



He worked as a VJ for Galata media and they dropped an official statement regarding Kaushik's sudden demise.

Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.#RIPKaushikLM 💔 pic.twitter.com/idv32QDlq7 — Galatta Media (@galattadotcom) August 15, 2022

The tweet reads, "Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. #RIPKaushikLM".



Dulquer Salman, Vijay Devarakonda, Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna and a few other South film industry actors mourned for Kaushik and dropped emotional posts on their Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!

Rakul Preet Singh

Shocked to hear about @LMKMovieManiac ! Have spoken to him around many releases.. always optimistic and a true cinema lover.. life is soo unpredictable 💔 I hope you are in a better place.. strength to the entire family ! — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 16, 2022

She is all shocked and wrote, "Shocked to hear about @LMKMovieManiac! Have spoken to him around many releases.. always optimistic and a true cinema lover.. life is soo unpredictable I hope you are in a better place.. strength to the entire family !"



Dulquer Salman

@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn't true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support 💔💔💔 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 15, 2022

His tweet reads, "@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn't true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support. Life's too short RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can't seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry."

Nani

Shocked beyond words @LMKMovieManiac 💔

Truly positive soul. Not fair. — Nani (@NameisNani) August 15, 2022

Vishnu Vishal

Rip #KaushikLM ...

Every meeting with u was great..

You always wished good for me...

You didn deserve to leave so soon.. — VISHNU VISHAL (VV) (@TheVishnuVishal) August 16, 2022

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

Life is unpredictable. Very saddened by the news. May you RIP #KaushikLM 💔 https://t.co/rWpQmfdjhV — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) August 16, 2022

BA Raju Team

As a mark of respect, in the first press meet of the day at Hyderabad, maintained 1 minute silence remembering @LMKMovieManiac and his support to Cinema. #RIPKaushikLM 💐💐🪔🪔. pic.twitter.com/ORtTmpaTbK — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) August 16, 2022

"As a mark of respect, in the first press meet of the day at Hyderabad, maintained 1 minute silence remembering @LMKMovieManiac and his support to Cinema. #RIPKaushikLM".



Mohan Raja

Seriously heart breaking

No words to console

#RIPkaushikLM https://t.co/eGx81cvBsl — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) August 15, 2022

Actor Karthi

This news is too shocking. Met Kaushik just two days back at the press con. Deepest condolences to the family and friends. #RIPKaushikLM — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) August 16, 2022

His tweet reads, "This news is too shocking. Met Kaushik just two days back at the press con. Deepest condolences to the family and friends. #RIPKaushikLM".



Haricharan

Absolutely gutted by the untimely demise of dear friend @LMKMovieManiac. In the last decade of my life, I must've easily spent most time with him. Someone I looked up to for his passion towards cinema and reporting. His loss has left a dent in my life. Farewell, brother 💔 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 15, 2022

He wrote, "Absolutely gutted by the untimely demise of dear friend @LMKMovieManiac. In the last decade of my life, I must've easily spent most time with him. Someone I looked up to for his passion towards cinema and reporting. His loss has left a dent in my life. Farewell, brother. Farewell, LMK No jolt in recent memory has hit me so hard. The only way I can come to terms with this loss is by seeing all the love that's been pouring for you on SM, and all those calls since last evening. People cared for you and valued your work. RIP".



Jayam Ravi

We lost one of the sweetest person and a prominent film critic. Life is so uncertain, our health should be our first priority. Still can't digest [email protected] #RIPKaushikLMK — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) August 15, 2022

Karthikeya

So sad to hear the news regarding @LMKMovieManiac brother..

Met him during promotions of #Valimai..such a positive and supporting person gone too soon..#RIPKaushikLM — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) August 16, 2022

Raghava Lawrence

This is really shocking !! Prayers to give more strength to his family and friends. Can't believe you are no more brother 💔 #RIPKaushikLM pic.twitter.com/8QQrK6RaFs — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 15, 2022

He shared a pic of Kaushik and wrote, "This is really shocking !! Prayers to give more strength to his family and friends. Can't believe you are no more brother #RIPKaushikLM".



Vedhika

Speechless reading about Kaushik. Such a kind snd genuine soul. Gone too soon K. May God give strength to his family 🙏 om shanti 💔 #RIPKaushikLM pic.twitter.com/1GPQWYrbOb — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) August 16, 2022

She is also shocked and mourned for Kaushik's death… "Speechless reading about Kaushik. Such a kind snd genuine soul. Gone too soon K. May God give strength to his family om shanti #RIPKaushikLM".



Aditi Rao Hydari

Rest in peace kaushik LM

Thank you for your kind words always

Prayers condolences and strength to the family… 🙏🏻#RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/mXlDd81lzM — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 15, 2022

SJ Suryah

#RIPKaushikLM 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Sock to hear the sad News … such a lovely person, very young , can't digest this news …. Deepest Condolence to the family and friends 🙏🙏🙏🙏sjs — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) August 15, 2022

Sayyeshaa

It breaks my heart! Kaushik was a dear friend…the sweetest, so gentle and kind! Deepest condolences to his mom and brother to whom this loss is unbearable! The worst news I could have received! #RIPKaushikLM @LMKMovieManiac pic.twitter.com/CUhMRxExo7 — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) August 16, 2022

Athulya Ravi

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of @LMKMovieManiac 's sudden demise !! Too young and very kind hearted person who is always speak positive words !! #ripkaushikLM💔 May god give all strengths to his family and friends !! — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) August 15, 2022

Vikram Prabhu

When you see only the goodness in people it's tough to know that you will not have a chance to see them again. @LMKMovieManiac had that goodness and always wanted to improve on what he was doing. Deepest condolences to his family. This a tough and painful💔💔 #RIPKaushikLM — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) August 15, 2022

He also deeply shocked with Kaushik's demise and expressed his grief through this tweet… "When you see only the goodness in people it's tough to know that you will not have a chance to see them again.



@LMKMovieManiac had that goodness and always wanted to improve on what he was doing. Deepest condolences to his family. This a tough and painful #RIPKaushikLM".

Venkat Prabhu

Omg! Can't believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/7v0sKrc2jO — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 15, 2022

SS Thaman

Gone too sooon !! @LMKMovieManiac



A very active happy in person

dear brother #Kaushik No words to describe this loss 🥹.

Strength to the family

Rest in peace buddy .



This is just Shocking… #RIPkaushikLM 💔 https://t.co/v4HDXtO5H5 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 15, 2022

Anjali

I'm out of words hearing this news. This is unbelievable. Such a warm and friendly person. Thank you for your kind words always.

Deepest condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 #RIPKaushikLM — Anjali (@yoursanjali) August 15, 2022

Keerthy Suresh

I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik!#RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/OxQd27ROwj — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 15, 2022

Her post reads, "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM".



Nabha Natesh

Dhanush

This is heart breaking !! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 15, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna

I am so sorry to hear this..

It's really heart breaking..

what an absolute darling he was.. 💔 https://t.co/Otm9MUbKGw — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 15, 2022

Ram Potheneni

So much positivity..so much potential..so much more to see in life…gone too soon..Heartbreaking…@LMKMovieManiac



Rest in Peace brother.. #RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 16, 2022

Ram also mourned for Kaushik's death and wrote, "So much positivity..so much potential..so much more to see in life…gone too soon..Heartbreaking… @LMKMovieManiac Rest in Peace brother.. #RAPO



RIP Kaushik LM…

