RIP Kaushik LM: Dhanush, Rashmika, Karthi And A Few Other South Actors Mourned For His Sudden Demise
- Famous film critic and influencer Kaushik LM passed away at the age of 36 last night in Chennai!
- Most of the Tollywood and Kollywood actors mourned for his loss and dropped emotional posts on social media!
Popular film critic and trade analyst Kaushik LM's sudden demise shocked all and sundry in the South film industry. He was just 36 years old and breathed his last in Chennai last night. Reportedly Kaushik suffered a massive heart attack and it is a great loss to both Tollywood and Kollywood film circles. He was not only a trade analyst but was a great buddy to many film stars being an entertainment tracker, influencer, YouTube video jockey, and film reviewer.
He worked as a VJ for Galata media and they dropped an official statement regarding Kaushik's sudden demise.
The tweet reads, "Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. #RIPKaushikLM".
Dulquer Salman, Vijay Devarakonda, Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna and a few other South film industry actors mourned for Kaushik and dropped emotional posts on their Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!
She is all shocked and wrote, "Shocked to hear about @LMKMovieManiac! Have spoken to him around many releases.. always optimistic and a true cinema lover.. life is soo unpredictable I hope you are in a better place.. strength to the entire family !"
His tweet reads, "@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn't true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support. Life's too short RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can't seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry."
"As a mark of respect, in the first press meet of the day at Hyderabad, maintained 1 minute silence remembering @LMKMovieManiac and his support to Cinema. #RIPKaushikLM".
His tweet reads, "This news is too shocking. Met Kaushik just two days back at the press con. Deepest condolences to the family and friends. #RIPKaushikLM".
He wrote, "Absolutely gutted by the untimely demise of dear friend @LMKMovieManiac. In the last decade of my life, I must've easily spent most time with him. Someone I looked up to for his passion towards cinema and reporting. His loss has left a dent in my life. Farewell, brother. Farewell, LMK No jolt in recent memory has hit me so hard. The only way I can come to terms with this loss is by seeing all the love that's been pouring for you on SM, and all those calls since last evening. People cared for you and valued your work. RIP".
He shared a pic of Kaushik and wrote, "This is really shocking !! Prayers to give more strength to his family and friends. Can't believe you are no more brother #RIPKaushikLM".
She is also shocked and mourned for Kaushik's death… "Speechless reading about Kaushik. Such a kind snd genuine soul. Gone too soon K. May God give strength to his family om shanti #RIPKaushikLM".
He also deeply shocked with Kaushik's demise and expressed his grief through this tweet… "When you see only the goodness in people it's tough to know that you will not have a chance to see them again.
@LMKMovieManiac had that goodness and always wanted to improve on what he was doing. Deepest condolences to his family. This a tough and painful #RIPKaushikLM".
Her post reads, "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM".
Ram also mourned for Kaushik's death and wrote, "So much positivity..so much potential..so much more to see in life…gone too soon..Heartbreaking… @LMKMovieManiac Rest in Peace brother.. #RAPO
RIP Kaushik LM…